Nearly 500 homeowner mortgages have vanished from the market in the past couple of days, in the fastest disappearing act since the aftermath of the 2022 mini-budget, according to figures from a financial information website.

Average mortgage rates have also flown past the 5% mark as lenders have scrambled to hike their rates, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk found.

It said on Wednesday morning that over the past 48 hours, 472 residential mortgage products have been withdrawn from the market.

This is around 6.5% of the market, it said, with 7,164 deals still to choose from.

The website said it is the biggest fall in available mortgage product numbers since the aftermath of the mini-budget in September 2022.

The biggest single day fall for residential mortgages recorded by Moneyfacts was the withdrawal of 935 products on September 27 2022, which it said was a little over 25% of the deals available at the time.

Average mortgage rates on the market are now at levels not seen since last summer.

The average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on Wednesday morning was 5.01%. This is up from 4.84% on Friday last week and the highest level since it was also 5.01% on August 6, 2025.

The average five-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on Wednesday morning was 5.09%. This is up from 4.96% on Friday last week and the highest level since it was 5.09% on June 26, 2025.

The overall average Moneyfacts mortgage rate opened on Wednesday morning at 5.04%. This is up from 4.91% on Friday last week and the highest level since August 7 2025, when it was also 5.04%.

Adam French, head of consumer finance at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Recent days have been some of the most turbulent in the UK mortgage market since the aftermath of the September 2022 mini-budget.

“In the last 48 hours, almost 500 residential mortgage products have been withdrawn as lenders reacted to rapidly rising swap rates. However, the scale is nowhere near the shock seen in late September 2022 when 935 products, which accounted for more than a quarter of the market at the time, disappeared in a single day.

“Many of these deals are likely to return within the next few days and weeks as lenders adjust their pricing to higher rate expectations.

“Moneyfacts average mortgage rates have also jumped considerably higher, with the typical two-year fixed rate now at 5.01% for the first time since August 2025 and the average five-year fix surging past 5% to reach 5.09%.

“It’s unwelcome news for borrowers, as the prospect of falling mortgage rates has quickly given way to rate rises. How far they could go is now heavily dependent on how global markets and inflation expectations evolve as conflict in the Middle East unfolds.”