Vodafone said it has resolved a major network outage which stopped thousands of customers being able to access the internet.

On Monday afternoon, thousands of customers reported that their broadband or mobile data services were not working.

More than 100,000 customers highlighted issues with the services on Monday, according to monitoring website DownDetector.

Customers first reported problems after 2pm, with most highlighting that their home internet service was down.

On Tuesday, the telecoms giant apologised for the issue, which it said was linked to a “non-malicious software issue” with one of its partner businesses.

A spokeswoman said: “On Monday afternoon, for a short time, the Vodafone network had an issue affecting broadband, 4G and 5G services.

“This was triggered by a non-malicious software issue with one of our vendor partners which has now been resolved, and the network has fully recovered.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this caused our customers.”

Vodafone has more than 18 million customers in the UK, including around 700,000 home broadband customers.

Users of the Voxi mobile operator, which is also owned by Vodafone, also reported issues about its service.