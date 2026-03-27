UK retail sales decreased in February as supermarket sales slipped and demand for household goods was impacted by wet weather, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales, which measures the quantity bought, fell by 0.4% last month.

It compared with a 2% rise in January, which was revised up from a previous estimate of 1.8%.

Retail sales were 0.7% up in Dec 2025 to Feb 2026 on the previous three months. This was because non-store retail did well in the three months to Feb 2026 following a weaker Nov, as well as strong sales volumes for non-food stores in Jan 2026. ➡️ https://t.co/hrLTf5Pqrx pic.twitter.com/uk4kEXCSCJ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 27, 2026

The monthly decline in February was nevertheless shallower than expected, with analysts having predicted a drop of 0.7% for the month.

A fall in supermarket sales partly contributed to the fresh monthly decline, falling by 0.6%.

All food stores, which includes convenience stores and specialist retailers, reported a 0.7% decline in sales volumes, marking the weakest level since August last year.

Elsewhere, the data showed that household goods stores saw weaker demand, dropping by 2.6%, with retailers partly blaming “wet weather” for reduced demand.

Met Office data indicated that the UK, had above average rainfall in February 2026, more so than in either January this year or the previous February.

Non-store retailers, which are mainly online, saw strong sales across the last three months, peaking in Jan 2026. Retailers’ comments suggested that video games, wine, sports supplements and sports clothing sold well over Dec and Jan. pic.twitter.com/PnZ4RfDvvK — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 27, 2026

Non-store retailers also reported a slight dip over the month, with retailers suggesting that consumers brought forward spending to January to make the most of post-Christmas discounts.

Matt Dalton, consumer sector leader at Forvis Mazars, said: “UK retail sales were weak in February, falling 0.4% month‑on‑month, as persistent bad weather stifled the momentum seen in January.

“Although Valentine’s Day briefly boosted sales of items such as jewellery, watches and cosmetics, overall high‑street spending remained subdued.

“The data suggests that January’s brief rebound has been washed out by a cautious public facing a tougher economic backdrop.”

Nicholas Found, head of commercial content at Retail Economics, said: “Wet weather and a post-January pullback left households spending cautiously, buying with intent and waiting for a compelling reason to open their wallet.

Commenting on today’s retail sales figures up to Feb 2026, ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said 💬 pic.twitter.com/rGoLaj8WFb — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 27, 2026

“This year is shaping up as a battle for market share against lacklustre economic growth.

“Retailers are facing a tougher operating environment just as demand remains fragile, with rising labour costs, margin pressure and a growing need to invest in productivity and automation.”

In the three months to February, sales volumes rose by 0.7%, largely driven by strong sales from online retailers.

ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Retail sales rose in the three months to February, with online shops seeing strong sales and art dealers also faring well.

“These were partially offset by a weak period for clothing stores.”