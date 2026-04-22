Four people have been arrested in connection with a Serious Fraud Office investigation into companies delivering government energy efficiency contracts.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched a public appeal and searched six sites across the UK as it announced a new investigation into three companies delivering Energy Company Obligation 4 (ECO4) contracts.

It is appealing for information on Cannock-based Warmfront, Sheffield-based JJ Crump, and Fareham-based South Coast Installation Services in connection with ECO4 projects – a government energy efficiency scheme designed to tackle fuel poverty and help reduce carbon emissions – between 2022 and 2024.

The SFO said it understood that Warmfront was sold in 2024 and now trades under new management not connected to the investigation.

Read more on our website and how to get in touch 🔗 https://t.co/iSTzvauHTM — Serious Fraud Office (SFO) (@UKSFO) April 22, 2026

The investigation followed allegations that the three companies were involved in a “sophisticated conspiracy” by submitting claims where “little or no work was undertaken”.

It was suspected that energy companies were defrauded of at least £44 million in this way, the SFO said.

A UK-wide operation involving the SFO and the National Crime Agency resulted in investigators arresting four people on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud following searches of four homes in Cannock, Wolverhampton, Chilworth and Southwell and two commercial sites at Cannock and Killamarsh.

The SFO appealed to members of the public who had any information or had witnessed anything concerning to contact it in confidence by email at confidential@sfo.gov.uk.

SFO director Graham McNulty said: “This scheme was designed to reduce carbon emissions, help households cut costs and stay warm – instead, in many cases, we suspect little or no work was done.

“We are particularly keen to hear from installers and assessors who worked on these contracts and know what really happened.

“Our door is open, and coming forward is the right thing to do.”

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves said: “This scheme was meant to tackle fuel poverty and improve people’s homes.

“Instead, the Serious Fraud Office is investigating claims £44 million in public money was paid to companies that allegedly did little more than submit false invoices for work they failed to carry out.

“I am sickened by those who want to profit off the back of a scheme designed to help vulnerable people, and I’m confident the SFO’s investigation into allegations of substantial fraud will deliver the answers victims and the public deserve.”