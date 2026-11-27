On The Beach is expected to reveal a decline in profits for the past year but will be hopeful that recovering momentum in the holiday market can continue into 2027.

Investors will be keen for the package holiday specialist to point towards further bookings growth when it provides a full-year update on Tuesday.

The group is among holiday firms to have been knocked by a challenging backdrop over the past year.

The Middle East conflict rocked demand for a raft of holiday destinations, while concerns over the cost of living have also impacted spending habits for many households.

On Tuesday, On The Beach is expected to reveal a drop in sales and profits year-on-year as a result.

Experts expect the firm to reveal sales of around £112 million for the year to September, compared with £121.4 million a year earlier.

In March, the group warned that the fighting in the Middle East led to a sharp drop in people booking trips to destinations including Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.

It saw shares slide at the time as it also cautioned that this would have negative knock-on impact on profits, suspending it guidance for a period.

However, it renewed guidance two months later and has since shown a recovery in demand from British travellers.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Despite disruption from the Middle East conflict, the British package holiday group saw a strong rebound in the summer with bookings ahead of the broader travel market.

“With strong momentum heading into 2027 and net cash on the balance sheet, investors will be hoping management backs that confidence up by announcing a hike in the dividend.”

Nevertheless, there are still questions over demand in the sector, with the conflict continuing to drive volatility and numerous airliners and other holiday firms pointing to upcoming price inflation as higher jet fuel costs feed through.

On The Beach expects to deliver an adjusted pre-tax profit of between £22 million and £23 million for the past year, down from £35 million a year earlier.

It has forecast that this will improve to between £28 million and £35 million for the current year as it benefits from improved bookings.

In September, the group said it saw a 17% rise in total bookings over the eight weeks at the end of the financial year pointing towards positive consumer demand.

Shareholders will be keen for the group to show that bookings have remained strong going into winter despite pressure from rising household bills.