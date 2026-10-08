The owner of Just Eat Takeaway.com has hailed a return to order growth at the food delivery service for the first time in nearly five years as turnaround efforts pay off.

Prosus, a global technology investor majority-owned by South Africa’s Naspers, snapped up Just Eat Takeaway for £3.6 billion late last year.

It said Just Eat Takeaway’s worldwide orders grew by 0.1% year-on-year in September in a sharp reversal of the 9% decline when it bought the firm in December.

This brought an end to 55 months of year-on-year order declines at Just Eat Takeaway, according to Prosus.

Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive of Prosus, said: “Obviously this is just the first step and we expect to keep expanding growth, but getting back to growth marks an important milestone, and the team has earned it.

“We worked on technology, logistics, product, retention and marketing – and I expect these results to compound over time.

“We will keep working a lot to make every order more profitable.”

He said the group was investing in Just Eat Takeaway (JET) and its iFood brand in Brazil to boost performance by “consciously trading short-term profitability for a stronger, more defensible, and faster-growing business longer term”.

He added: “The early evidence – orders returning to growth at JET, market share holding at iFood with efficient economics, all companies growing and profitable – tells us we are on the right track.”

The latest update follows results in June showing owner Prosus saw adjusted earnings grow by 84% to 1.3 billion US dollars (£1 billion) over the past year on revenues up 57%, boosted by acquisitions.

Just Eat Takeaway delivered revenues of 1.9 billion US dollars (£1.44 billion) in the six months since it was bought in December 2025 and also reported adjusted earnings of 83 million dollars (£62.8 million) over the period, Prosus said in June.

Prosus, which also owns Brazilian food ordering and delivery platform iFood and Dutch online marketplace business OLX, is ramping up growth through AI investment and has developed its own version of AI agent OpenClaw, which has faced data privacy concerns in Europe.