Amazon has pledged to create 30,000 entry level jobs for young people by 2030, in a move to support UK ambitions to reduce youth unemployment.

The retail technology giant said it also plans to create 10,000 work experience roles as part of its youth promise, which it said will target areas “with the least opportunities”.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham warned that the UK faces an “economic catastrophe and moral failure” due to the levels of young people not in education, employment or training, so called Neets.

Almost one million 16 to 24-year-olds are considered Neets, according to the latest figures.

Amazon has said its youth promise is backed by support designed to help young people before, during and after the job application process.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden welcomed Amazon’s pledge (PA)

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said: “When I visit our sites, I meet young people who had no idea where to start six months ago.

“They didn’t have a CV. They didn’t have experience. What they had was a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. For many, Amazon was their first step into work.

“The youth promise is about reaching and supporting more people like them, in the places where those first chances are hardest to find.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “This Government’s mission is to get Britain working, which is why we are backing employers who share our ambition to create opportunity in every part of the country.

“It’s great to see Amazon joining the growing number of major businesses backing our youth guarantee to give every young person the chance to earn or learn.

“Their youth promise will help thousands of young people take their first step into work, with good pay, real support and a clear route to progress.”

It came as the Government rolled out access to tech sector work placements for 10,000 young people across the country.

All secondary schools are now able to access the Government programme TechFirst, amid ambitions to reach one million students by 2028.

Key technology employers including Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Arm and Kainos have said they are backing the drive.

Mr Burnham said: “Thousands of young people will get the chance to get their foot in the door in one of the UK’s biggest growth sectors, build their confidence and skills, and get something meaningful on their CV.

“Our job is to back this generation, open those doors and give every young person a fair chance to build a good future for themselves, wherever they come from.”