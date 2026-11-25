Pets at Home has bounced back to growth in its first half and said it was now more optimistic over its full-year profit outlook as the chain’s turnaround gathers pace.

The pet products retailer and vet group reported a 44.2% jump in pre-tax profits to £52.2 million for the six months to October 8.

The group saw shares surge 8% in Wednesday midday trading as it said it now expects annual pre-tax profits at the top end of its previous guidance, for between £90 million to £101 million.

Chief executive James Bailey said: “Our improved performance in the first half builds confidence in our compelling proposition.

“We are operating more consistently and our focus on delivering for customers has driven sales momentum, increased customer satisfaction and market share gains.”

Former Waitrose boss Mr Bailey joined the company earlier this year to help steer its turnaround efforts.

The group’s first-half figures came after it saw profits in its past financial year to March tumble 28.3% as sales came under pressure.

But its latest results showed revenues rising 3.9%, with robust performance across both retail and its vet arm – up 4.4% and 2.3% respectively.

Its bottom line was also boosted by a 1.7% cut to operating costs as it pushed ahead with savings drive across the business.

Mr Bailey took the reins in March after his predecessor Lyssa McGowan quit abruptly in September amid profit warnings and sliding sales.

On Wednesday, Mr Bailey outlined a refreshed strategy to double down on its retail, vet and recently-launched insurance arm.

The Pets at Home update comes after recent regulator action to overhaul the vet industry, including ensuring practices are transparent about treatment options and pricing to increase competition.

Vets will have to publish price lists for common treatments and disclose if they are independent or part of a chain under the proposals to amend the Veterinary Surgeons Act.

This followed earlier Competition and Markets Authority findings that fees have risen at almost twice the rate of inflation, with pet owners not being given enough information about their vet and the price of treatments.

Jonathan Pritchard, a retail analyst at Peel Hunt, said Pets at Home had its “mojo back”.

He said: “Pets at Home has had a tough couple of years but has always remained a fine business.”

He added that “with the retail side improving fast, vets remaining very solid and likely to benefit from the ageing of the pet population”, the firm’s ambitions to boost its earnings performance further was “achievable”.

In a separate update from vet chain CVS on Wednesday, the firm said it was on track for higher full-year earnings and revenues despite a hit to sales in July from “extreme” hot weather.

The firm reported a 6.2% rise in group revenues in the four months to October 31, with like-for-like sales up 2.4%, but said growth was 3% in the three months since a weak July.

CVS continues to hunt for a new chief executive after current boss Richard Fairman said in March he would be stepping down “for personal reasons” but would remain in post until a successor was found.

The company said the search was in the “final stages”.