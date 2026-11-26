The US maker of Marlboro cigarettes has revealed it is considering making a takeover approach for London-listed JPS and Golden Virginia firm Imperial Brands.

Altria Group, whose companies include Philip Morris USA, said it was also in talks with a third party over a possible offer for part of Imperial Brands, but stressed no agreement on this had been reached.

The US firm, which is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, said any offer for Imperial Brands would likely be made “solely in cash”.

Imperial Brands shares soared as much as 15% on the news.

The FTSE 100 firm also owns brands including Golden Virginia, Winston and Rizla, as well as smoking alternatives like oral nicotine and its Blu e-cigarette brand.

Imperial is based in Bristol and also has sites in London and Liverpool.

Altria’s bid interest comes after Imperial’s shares have hit multiple-year lows in recent weeks.

Imperial has also been looking to slash costs to boost its performance and, earlier this month, said it was cutting up to 2,500 more jobs globally over the next four years.

This is further to a shake-up which saw it slash about 2,100 roles in the year to September.

The company said, at the time, the transformation was part of a plan to secure at least £320 million in savings by 2030.

Imperial, which employed about 25,800 workers at the end of last year, said it expects to reduce its workforce by between 2,100 and 2,500 by the end of 2030.