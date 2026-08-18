The Government should prioritise cheap energy over decarbonising Britain’s power grid, senior Conservative Claire Coutinho will say.

The shadow energy secretary will lay out her party’s case for planning to ditch net zero in a speech on Wednesday.

Ms Coutinho will insist the UK “should focus all our attention on making electricity cheap, and then let consumer choice be king”.

Reaching net zero by 2050, the policy aimed at balancing out the amount of greenhouse gases with those being removed from the atmosphere, was introduced by the Conservative government under Theresa May in 2019.

Ed Miliband continued the drive towards net zero as energy secretary, followed by Miatta Fahnbulleh, since Labour came into power – and the party is aiming to make the grid 95% carbon-free by 2030.

But Kemi Badenoch has declared the 2050 target is impossible to meet.

The Tory leader has vowed to scrap the policy, and is blocking Conservatives who support net zero from standing as parliamentary candidates in the next general election.

The Conservatives have commissioned Tory-leaning think tank Onward and advisory firm Transira Energy to compare the costs of a net zero electricity grid with one which prioritises cheap power through a mix of gas, more nuclear and fewer renewables.

The analysis by Onward suggested focusing on cheap power could save families £540 a year from their energy bills.

In her speech, Ms Coutinho is expected to say: “Ed Miliband’s Clean Power 2030 target is intent on squeezing every last drop of carbon out of our electricity no matter the cost.

“But making electricity expensive puts electrification out of reach for ordinary families, and it’s moving our industry to more polluting countries overseas – forcing us to import back those same goods with higher emissions.

“That is not improving the climate. It is madness – especially when electrification is a far bigger prize than perfectly clean electricity when it comes to reducing emissions.”

She will add: “Rather than forcing people to do what we want, our job as politicians should be to lift the barriers in their way. That’s why we should focus all our attention on making electricity cheap, and then let consumer choice be king.

“That is the only approach that will work in the long term.

“That’s why for the economy or for the environment, cheap electricity is the holy grail.”

Ahead of the speech, Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch said: “Britain needs a serious plan to deal with climate change. Seriousness means looking at results, not simply setting targets and congratulating ourselves afterwards.

“Current Net Zero targets have driven up energy costs, weakened our industrial base, and made us more dependent on energy imports, while doing too little to make the country more resilient to floods, droughts, and other consequences of the changing climate.

“This report shows what a common sense approach looks like. Unlike Labour, who are wedded to the old failing plans; or Reform, who still don’t believe climate change is happening, the Conservatives will protect our environment, protect our energy security and make energy cheaper. Our plan means using our own oil and gas in the North Sea, removing unnecessary costs from energy bills, and backing cheap, reliable, abundant energy for homes and businesses.”

Labour accused the Tories of “following Reform’s lead” in their policy direction on oil and gas, which they said would “tie Britain to the fossil fuel rollercoaster and keep bills higher for families.”

Energy Secretary Ms Fahnbulleh said: “Labour is investing in more clean energy jobs, cutting tax on electricity bills to give families breathing space this winter and we’re taking action to tackle the climate crisis and bring down bills for good. Kemi Badenoch would put jobs at risk and increase bills.

“As global fossil fuel prices continue to rise amid conflict overseas and wildfires rage across the UK, we can’t turn our back on clean power. That won’t bring down bills and it won’t address the climate crisis. The Tories don’t have a clue.”