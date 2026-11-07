Britain has launched a new military observation satellite into space named Titania, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

The reconnaissance satellite, described as a new “pair of eyes” in orbit around the Earth, will help the armed forces observe military activity back on earth.

The 100kg probe, about the same size as a washing machine, was sent into space on a reusable Space X rocket out of California in October, and follows the launch of a similar satellite called Tyche two years ago.

Together they will be part of a constellation of British military satellites, developed by companies in the UK, operated by Britain’s Space Command.

BAE systems-made Titania and Surrey Satellite Technology-made (SSTL) Tyche will be followed by Juno, also made by SSTL, and Oberon, developed by Airbus.

The satellites, whose names are nods to classical and Shakespearean characters, are part of the wider Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Information programme, also known as ISTARI.

The MoD also announced it is also trialling new advanced ground-based sensors to monitor space from three sites around the world, in a project dubbed Inaros.

Wes Streeting said the satellite will enable the UK to see threats sooner (PA)

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: “The new space age is here. Space underpins everything from weather forecasts and financial transactions to sat-navs and mobile phone connections, and it is critical for our national security and military operations.

“Having Titania now in orbit and Project Inaros stepping up how we watch over our satellites means we can see threats sooner, making the UK safer.

“Titania and Inaros are British-built and British-designed, backed by more than £3 billion of investment in space capabilities. That means highly skilled jobs across the UK, a stronger industrial base, and a more secure United Kingdom.”

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, the Chief of the Air Staff, said: “The ability to observe the Earth from space is critical to both national resilience and military advantage. This will be demonstrated by Tyche and Titania, alongside Juno and Oberon in the years ahead.

“We will monitor these vital satellites using state-of-the-art technology around the world, including our Inaros sensors – to ensure our Armed Forces can fight and win wherever they are. ”

In September, Sir Harv warned that Britain’s enemies are posing an increasing threat in space, and announced that a new No 3 Space Effects Squadron would be formed to “disrupt, degrade and deny hostile activity” outside of Earth’s atmosphere.