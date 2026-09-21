Craft beer giant BrewDog has distanced itself from its previous ownership as part of its first major marketing campaign since being taken over in a rescue deal.

The Scottish firm, which is now owned by Tilray Brands, has said there will be “a little less allegation” and “no more cunning stunts” in a series of ads.

Tilray snapped up BrewDog, which produces medicinal cannabis as well as craft beer in the US, in a £33 million deal in March after the company fell into administration.

The new owners saved a raft of venues and its franchise bars continued to operate, but 38 bars shut their doors after the insolvency, with the loss of 484 jobs.

BrewDog was co-founded by James Watt and Martin Dickie in Fraserburgh, Scotland, in 2007 and rapidly expanded on the back of booming demand for craft beer and support from crowdfund investors.

The company faced allegations from staff in 2021 about the culture of the business, with a “significant number” of former staff saying they “suffered mental illness as a result of working at BrewDog” in a letter.

Mr Watt apologised for “mistakes” and launched an independent review.

On Monday, BrewDog launched the campaign with adverts highlighting the brand was “under new ownership”.

It also included a letter to customers saying it would “take good care” of the business.

“Our promise isn’t to tame BrewDog, it’s to let it be BrewDog again – brewed by happy people, run properly, and still fighting the good fight for better beer,” it said.

It said the business would be run with “sensible work practices, community initiatives and a people-first approach”.

Tilray said it has invested £50 million to stabilise BrewDog operations, relaunched 16 bars and launched new beers since taking over.

Irwin D Simon, chairman and chief executive of Tilray Brands said: “BrewDog is one of the biggest and most recognised beer brands in the UK and across Europe, and we see tremendous opportunity to re-energise it, strengthen its connection with consumers and build it into an even bigger global business.

“We are proud to keep brewing BrewDog beer in Ellon, proud to honour its Scottish brewing heritage and fully committed to backing the people, beers, bars and brewing excellence that make BrewDog such a great beer brand.

“This campaign is a clear signal of our commitment to the brand, and it is one of many investments we intend to make as we drive BrewDog’s next chapter of growth.”