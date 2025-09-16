Finance bosses joined Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US counterpart Scott Bessent for talks on strengthening economic cooperation ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit.

The Chancellor hosted Mr Bessent and major banking and financial technology firms from both sides of the Atlantic for talks in 11 Downing Street.

Ms Reeves said: “Together we are delivering investment and opportunity for both our countries.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves with US treasury secretary Scott Bessent in Downing Street (PA Video)

Attendees included senior representatives from Citi, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, S&P and BlackRock.

Ahead of the US president’s arrival a number of American firms have announced investments in the UK.

Citi Group has confirmed it will invest £1.1 billion across its UK operations, while S&P Global will put £4 million into their Manchester offices and Bank of America will create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast in its first operation in Northern Ireland.

Other firms represented in 11 Downing Street included Barclays, Circle, Schroders, LSEG, Revolut, Ripple, Coinbase, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Blackstone, CD&R and HSBC.

Officials said the meeting was intended to strengthen economic ties between the UK and the US, building on the £1.2 trillion invested in each other’s economies.