UK Amazon customers will be able to shop for a car through the online retail giant from early next year.

It will be the first time the Silicon Valley firm has expanded its Amazon Autos operation beyond the US.

The car-selling operation will initially launch with Hyundai to sell both new and approved-used vehicles to customers across the UK.

Shoppers will also be able to shop for used vehicles listed by UK car dealership firm Vertu Motors, which runs around 200 sites across the country.

But Amazon added that it has plans for more dealership groups to join in the coming months.

Customers will be able to browse through a raft of available vehicles through the Amazon Autos platform and reserve them to buy.

They will also be able to see pricing and payment options, including an indicative valuation for any existing vehicle which could be used in a part exchange.

However, customers will then need to go directly to their local dealership to see the vehicle and complete their purchase.

Matt Nuffort, director of Amazon Autos International, told the Press Association that it plans to expand its partnerships quickly.

“We care a lot about having dealership density for customers to give plenty of options,” he said.

“We will be adding dealerships and brands over the next over the next few months.

“The dealerships we are already working with are excited to have an additional channel to reach customers.”

Amazon Autos was first launched in the US in December 2024 and has since grown to offer 35 car brands, such as Kia, Mazda and Subaru, from thousands of dealers.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, said: “As one of the UK’s largest automotive retailers, we’re committed to meeting customers wherever they choose to begin their buying journey.

“Amazon Autos has the potential to introduce our vehicles to highly engaged consumers, combining the convenience and transparency of online shopping with the confidence of completing a purchase through a trusted dealership.

“We believe this partnership will help us reach new customers and further enhance the experience we provide.”