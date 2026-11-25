Discount retailer Poundland has fallen into administration after failing to secure a takeover deal, putting around 11,000 jobs at risk.

The chain, which runs roughly 600 stores, has held urgent talks over the past month to seek a buyer but has entered insolvency after failing to strike a deal before a key deadline late on Wednesday.

AlixPartners confirmed that experts from the corporate finance firm have been hired as administrators for Poundland.

Gordon Brothers have faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain’s future (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The retailer will continue to trade from its stores as the administrators continue to seek a sale of the company and its assets.

Poundland’s ownership had received a number of offers, including from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group, investment firm Xyra Holdings and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity but failed to secure a deal.

Gordon Brothers has faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain’s future and MPs have accused it of deliberately cutting off funds and pushing the retailer to the brink of insolvency.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham called for executives to work with the Government to find a solution that saves shops and jobs.