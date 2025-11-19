A slowdown last month in the rising cost of energy, air travel and hotels helped offset a jump in inflation for petrol, kitchen appliances and a range of groceries, meaning the UK’s overall rate eased slightly from 3.8% to 3.6%.

The biggest downward pressure on prices came from household gas and electricity, though food and drink inflation rebounded in October after easing back the previous month, rising to 4.9% from 4.5% in September.

The average cost of gas rose by 2.1% year on year in October, a sharp change from September when the annual rate stood at 13.0%, according to Consumer Prices Index data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Electricity prices also eased, up 2.7% on the year in October compared with 8.0% in September.

Air fares were up just 0.9% year on year last month, down from growth of 5.5% in September, while the average cost of hotels and similar accommodation was up just 0.1%, down from growth of 2.7%.

Inflation eased for a selection of food and drink items in October, with smaller year on year increases in the average price of butter, fruit, tea, chocolate, soft drinks and ready meals.

The cost of rice was down 2.4% year on year, a larger drop than the fall of 1.5% in September.

The price of children’s clothes also fell faster last month (down 3.4% year on year) than in September (down 2.3%).

Upward pressure on the overall rate of inflation came from a mix of goods and services.

The average cost of some kitchen appliances went from a year on year drop in price in September to a year on year rise in October.

These included irons, fridges and freezers, coffee machines and tea makers.

Cleaning equipment swung from a 7.5% year on year fall in price in September to a 4.0% year on year increase last month.

Inflation accelerated in October for many everyday groceries, including margarine, whole milk, crisps, potatoes, yoghurt, coffee, bread and cereals.

A jump in the price of filling up at the pumps saw the annual rate of inflation for petrol swing from -2.1% in September to 0.5% in October, while diesel saw the rate accelerate from 0% in September to 2.8% last month.

The average cost of cinema, theatre and concert tickets also rose faster last month year on year (up 4.7%) than in September (up 0.1%).

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to September, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to October.

– Examples where annual inflation has eased, ranked by the size of change:

Gas: September up 13.0%, October up 2.1%

Electricity: Sep up 8.0%, Oct up 2.7%

Passenger air travel: Sep up 5.5%, Oct up 0.9%

Butter: Sep up 17.5%, Oct up 14.3%

Hotels & similar accommodation: Sep up 2.7%, Oct up 0.1%

Fruit: Sep up 4.1%, Oct up 2.1%

Passenger train travel: Sep up 5.8%, Oct up 4.3%

Tea: Sep up 4.2%, Oct up 3.3%

Chocolate: Sep up 18.1%, Oct up 17.5%

Soft drinks: Sep up 6.0%, Oct up 5.6%

Ready meals: Sep up 6.7%, Oct up 6.4%

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated:

Cleaning equipment: September down 7.5%, October up 4.0%

Irons: Sep down 6.5%, Oct up 4.4%

Edible ices/ice cream: Sep up 2.3%, Oct up 7.6%

Margarine/other vegetable fats: Sep up 3.7%, Oct up 8.4%

Cinemas/theatres/concerts: Sep up 0.1%, Oct up 4.7%

Fridges/freezers: Sep down 1.0%, Oct up 3.2%

Coffee machines/tea makers: Sep down 3.9%, Oct up 0.2%

Whole milk: Sep up 12.0%, Oct up 15.5%

Crisps: Sep up 1.8%, Oct up 4.2%

Breakfast cereals: Sep up 2.6%, Oct up 4.9%

Mineral/spring waters: Sep up 3.4%, Oct up 5.3%

Potatoes: Sep up 0.2%, Oct up 1.7%

Yoghurt: Sep up 0.9%, Oct up 1.9%

Coffee: Sep up 13.4%, Oct up 14.2%

Bread: Sep up 1.5%, Oct up 2.2%