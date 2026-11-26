Travelodge has unveiled its next chief executive, three months after previous boss Jo Boydell stepped down following concerns over safety after a sexual assault at one of the chain’s hotels.

It came as the budget hotel operator pledged further investments into room security over the next year following a recent independent review into guest safety.

On Thursday, the company said former Tui executive Peter Kreuger will take over as chief executive from December 1.

It comes around six months after Mr Kreuger announced his departure from Tui, where he was chief executive of its holiday experiences arm.

He will replace interim chief Ray Reidy, who has held the top job on a temporary basis since Ms Boydell stepped down in August.

Ms Boydell left the company after facing significant criticism over the handling of the sexual assault incident and wider safety concerns, prompting former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to step in earlier this year and urge her to “seriously engage” with the Government on the issue after she cancelled a meeting with MPs.

A guest at a Travelodge in Maidenhead, Berkshire, was sexually assaulted by a man who had been given a key card to her room.

Kyran Smith was jailed in February for seven-and-a-half years following the attack in December 2022.

Paul Greaney KC carried out an independent review into room security as a result.

The review, published in October, found the sexual assault victim was treated in a “disgraceful” way and “fundamentally failed” by the hotel chain.

In an update on Thursday, Mr Reidy said the business is “continuing to make further investments into room security, and the safety and security of our guests remains our top priority”.

“We are also engaging proactively and constructively with Government and the wider industry to ensure guests are safe no matter where they choose to stay,” he added.

Travelodge said it will be making additional investments in room security “over the course of 2027”.

The company reported weaker profits for the past nine months on the back of rising costs and pointed to further cost inflation over the next year.

It said group earnings dropped by 4.7% to £133.6 million for the period to the end of September, driven by “significant inflationary pressures”.

The group said it experienced net cost inflation of between 5.5% and 6.5% for 2026, before accounting for new hotels.

It added that cost inflation is expected to slow slightly to around 5% in 2027, but remain above the rate of general inflation in the economy.

The company said it is “mindful” of macroeconomic uncertainty as it highlighted it will face further costs pressures from Employment Rights Act and tourism levies.

Travelodge said revenues for the past nine months have been resilient, increasing by around 3.7% to £811.9 million despite a “softer” market backdrop.