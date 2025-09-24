Hybrid working has reshaped daily life, redrawing the balance between office and home working, according to new research.

Workers in the early stages of their career are returning to offices in greater numbers than older employees, a study by Virgin Media O2 showed.

After steep falls at the end of last year, the number of 18 to 24-year-olds commuting to work has rebounded strongly this year, said the report.

In contrast, trips among those aged 25 to 34 fell 10% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year and by 5% for those aged 35 to 44.

Workers aged 45 to 54 travelled 5% less than last year, while those aged over 65 recorded a similar fall, suggesting a slow but steady decline in regular commuting, said the report.

Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Commuting in the UK is no longer one-size-fits-all. While younger workers are increasing their trips to the office, the trend across other age groups shows Brits are embracing hybrid routines.”

Kelly Nicoll, president of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, said: “Our own research has shown that around half of 18 to 24-year-olds say home and hybrid working makes it harder to build relationships with colleagues and managers.

“Hybrid working can be effective, however. Managers need to build in structured supervision time and regular check-ins with young workers and hybrid workers.

“They need to cover performance and address wider issues such as health, safety and wellbeing, as well as mentoring, coaching and career development.”