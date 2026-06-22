Sir Keir Starmer has resigned as prime minister after mounting pressure from both opposition and inside the Labour party

The prime minister made the emotional announcement on Downing Street on Monday morning. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

Colleagues of Sir Keir Starmer are sharing their reaction to the news of the prime minister's resignation.

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Keir Starmer brought Labour back from the brink, won a landslide majority against all the odds, and is changing Britain for the better.



Thank you Keir, we are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/Fk58Nf3znh — Steve Reed (@SteveReedMP) June 22, 2026

The Mayor of London described Starmer as a "man of great integrity" and commended the PM for his devoted career to public service. In a statement, Sir Sadiq Khan said: "Keir Starmer has made a huge contribution to the Labour party and our country, and I want to thank him." He went on: "He is only the fifth Labour leader to have won a general election, which has allowed him to deliver real progress."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves credited Starmer with his general election win following "the worst defeat in modern history", adding "I am grateful for Keir's leadership and the work he has done to build a stronger, more secure Britain". David Lammy, foreign secretary said Starmer "transformed the Labour Party", writing, "I’ve known Keir since he was a lawyer. He was principled then, just as he is now, and throughout his career he has been driven by a deep sense of public service and duty to this country." Lucy Powell, deputy leader of the party, said that Keir "made us electable again" and that Labour owes him a "huge amount". She added: "We must now come together as a Party, choose a new leader, and show the country that we can do orderly transition well."

I’ve known Keir since he was a lawyer. He was principled then, just as he is now, and throughout his career he has been driven by a deep sense of public service and duty to this country.



He transformed the Labour Party, rooted out antisemitism, restored trust and made our party… pic.twitter.com/eklZRwMskP — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 22, 2026

Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero said he was "immensely proud" of the prime minister, and that he showed "great dignity and integrity". Starmer's chief secretary, Darren Jones, said he felt "proud" to stand by the prime minister this morning. He said: "We wish Keir and his family all the best for what comes next, and remain forever grateful for what he has done for my party and for our country." Pat McFadden, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions said that both the Labour Party and the country "owes a great deal" to Starmer, who "brought Labour back from its worst result in living memory", winning the general election for Labour, and leading the country through "difficult times".

Keir Starmer can be immensely proud of his achievements in bringing Labour back to power and leading two years in Government to make Britain a fairer, stronger country.



Today’s statement showed the great dignity and integrity that is the mark of the man. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) June 22, 2026

Former defence minister Al Carns, who resigned earlier this month, wrote: "Keir has done the right thing. It took courage to make that decision and I respect him for it." Donald Trump took to social media to predict that Starmer would resign as he "failed badly" on immigration and energy, in a move which has been slammed by critics as breaking diplomatic protocol. The US President wrote on Truth Social: "Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!"

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump says Keir Starmer will resign as PM after he "failed badly" on immigration and energy pic.twitter.com/Y2NmHNePYi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 21, 2026