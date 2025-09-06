The Prime Minister is to continue changing his top team, following Angela Rayner's resignation. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister is to continue changing his top team, following the resignation of Angela Rayner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She stepped down after it was found she'd breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty. The Prime Minister used her decision to quit to instigate a major shake-up of the Cabinet in order to reclaim the political narrative. The first major reshuffle of this Labour government saw Yvette Cooper and David Lammy moving positions. Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce the changes later today. Ms Rayner quit as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party on Friday following a sleaze probe sparked by allegations of tax evasion. Read more: Cooper, Lammy and Mahmood given new jobs in major Cabinet reshuffle Read more: 'Britain deserves better': MPs react as Angela Rayner resigns

David Lammy was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and moved into a new role as Justice Secretary, after serving as Britain’s top diplomat – the Foreign Secretary – over the last year. Shabana Mahmood, formerly the justice secretary, is the new Home Secretary, while Yvette Cooper has moved from her brief at the Home Office to take over Mr Lammy’s former job as Foreign Secretary. With Rachel Reeves remaining in post as Chancellor, the appointment of Ms Mahmood and Ms Cooper to their new roles means that for the first time in history, the three so-called “great offices of state” are all filled by women.

Yvette Cooper, David Lammy and Shabana Mahmood have been given new jobs in a major Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Elsewhere, Pat McFadden, formerly a senior Cabinet Office minister, is set to take over a new “super ministry” comprised of the Department for Work and Pensions and the skills remit of the Department for Education. Steve Reed has taken over Ms Rayner’s brief as Housing Secretary, leaving behind his role as Environment Secretary. Darren Jones, a Labour rising star who was only days ago appointed to the new position of the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, also takes over Mr McFadden’s old Cabinet Office job: the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. Elsewhere, Peter Kyle has been appointed Business Secretary, while Jonathan Reynolds has been moved from that post to become the Government Chief Whip, replacing Sir Alan Campbell, who is the new Leader of the House of Commons. Lucy Powell, the former Commons leader, was sacked, as was former Scotland secretary Ian Murray, now replaced by Douglas Alexander, who was until now a trade minister.Liz Kendall, formerly the work and pensions secretary, takes over Peter Kyle’s old job as Science Secretary.

Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC

Ms Rayner resigned as deputy PM, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader after Sir Keir’s ethics adviser said she failed to “heed the caution” contained within legal advice she received when buying an £800,000 property in Hove. The outgoing deputy prime minister admitted she had underpaid stamp duty on the flat, and referred herself to Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent ethics adviser. In a letter published on Friday, Sir Laurie said he believed Ms Rayner had acted in “good faith”, but that “the responsibility of any taxpayer for reporting their tax returns and settling their liabilities rests ultimately with themselves”. Ms Rayner told the Prime Minister in a letter on Friday that “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and said she took “full responsibility for this error”. In his response, Sir Keir said Ms Rayner would “remain a major figure in our party” and “continue to fight for the causes you care so passionately about”.