Starmer continues ministerial reshuffle - as Home Office gets total shake up
The Prime Minister has continued his reshuffle of the Cabinet - following the resignation of Angela Rayner yesterday.
Sir Keir has announced new roles for several junior ministers as part of a series of changes to his top team.
Starmer carried out a major cabinet reshuffle yesterday afternoon, with David Lammy replacing Rayner as the new Deputy Prime Minister and Yvette Cooper heading to the Foreign Office.
Rayner stepped down after it was found she'd breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty.
She quit as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party on Friday following a sleaze probe sparked by allegations of tax evasion.
Here is the list in full:
- Jason Stockwood as Minister of State (Minister for Investment) jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and HM Treasury;
- Dan Jarvis MP as Minister of State in the Cabinet Office. He will remain Minister of State for the Home Department;
- Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern as Minister of State (Minister for Skills) in the Department for Work and Pensions. She will remain Minister of State (Minister for Skills and Minister for Women and Equalities) in the Department for Education.
- Lord Vallance KCB as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. He will remain Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
- Michael Shanks MP as Minister of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.
- Alison McGovern MP as Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP as Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
- Rt Hon Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions.
- Sarah Jones MP as Minister of State for the Home Department.
Yesterday, David Lammy was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and moved into a new role as Justice Secretary, after serving as Britain’s top diplomat – the Foreign Secretary – over the last year.
Shabana Mahmood, formerly the justice secretary, is the new Home Secretary, while Yvette Cooper has moved from her brief at the Home Office to take over Mr Lammy’s former job as Foreign Secretary.
With Rachel Reeves remaining in post as Chancellor, the appointment of Ms Mahmood and Ms Cooper to their new roles means that for the first time in history, the three so-called “great offices of state” are all filled by women.
Elsewhere, Pat McFadden, formerly a senior Cabinet Office minister, is set to take over a new “super ministry” comprised of the Department for Work and Pensions and the skills remit of the Department for Education.Steve Reed has taken over Ms Rayner’s brief as Housing Secretary, leaving behind his role as Environment Secretary.
Darren Jones, a Labour rising star who was only days ago appointed to the new position of the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, also takes over Mr McFadden’s old Cabinet Office job: the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.