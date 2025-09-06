Keir Starmer Departs Downing Street for PMQs in London. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister has continued his reshuffle of the Cabinet - following the resignation of Angela Rayner yesterday.

Sir Keir has announced new roles for several junior ministers as part of a series of changes to his top team. Starmer carried out a major cabinet reshuffle yesterday afternoon, with David Lammy replacing Rayner as the new Deputy Prime Minister and Yvette Cooper heading to the Foreign Office. Rayner stepped down after it was found she'd breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty. She quit as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party on Friday following a sleaze probe sparked by allegations of tax evasion.

Here is the list in full: Jason Stockwood as Minister of State (Minister for Investment) jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and HM Treasury;

Dan Jarvis MP as Minister of State in the Cabinet Office. He will remain Minister of State for the Home Department;

Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern as Minister of State (Minister for Skills) in the Department for Work and Pensions. She will remain Minister of State (Minister for Skills and Minister for Women and Equalities) in the Department for Education.

Lord Vallance KCB as Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. He will remain Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Michael Shanks MP as Minister of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Alison McGovern MP as Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Dame Angela Eagle DBE MP as Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Rt Hon Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP as Minister of State in the Department for Work and Pensions.

Sarah Jones MP as Minister of State for the Home Department.



Yvette Cooper, David Lammy and Shabana Mahmood have been given new jobs in a major Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Getty/Alamy