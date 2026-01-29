Cable Street review: a beautiful celebration of the East End. Picture: Handout

By Johnny Jenkins

It tells the story of the 1936 clashes between Oswald Mosley’s fascists and the anti-fascist movement on Cable Street in London.

When I first heard about the show, I expected it to be a serious play exploring the differences between society in the 1930s. But it’s a musical, performed by a talented cast with super-strong voices. The songs come thick and fast, they’re catchy and much of the music is performed by the on-stage cast. The story is told through three families who live in the same tower block facing the same challenges: rising rents and financial pressures. One family comprises an alcoholic mother and a son who gets involved with the blackshirts. Another is a black woman who works in the Jewish bakery. And she falls in love with the Jewish character Sammy, who - despite his family’s wishes - gets heavily involved in the anti-fascist movement.