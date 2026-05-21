One of the great privileges of my job is seeing firsthand how Britain’s cadet forces transform thousands of young lives every year.

In my own constituency in North East Derbyshire, I’ve seen that serving in a cadet force provides incredible experiences, a supportive structure, and opportunities to learn new skills. This makes an important difference to the lives of young people in towns and villages where there may be fewer early opportunities.

Cadets enjoy a huge diversity of activities, from learning how to sail, fly gliders, operate the latest drones or tackle survival courses, and working towards important qualifications like BTECs or The Duke of Edinburgh Award.

We already have 138,000 cadets who have seized that opportunity. Now we want another 40,000 teenagers to join the force by 2030. To help reach that goal, I’m announcing the first-ever National Cadets Week.

They offer a world of opportunity to people between the ages of 12 and 18, regardless of their background or financial circumstances.

Even more importantly, cadets learn to work as part of a team and discover talents which might otherwise have remained dormant. They improve their physical and mental wellbeing, becoming more self-confident and resilient.

They get lots of support to prepare them for their chosen career, both inside and outside the military. And they have a great time along the way, meeting new friends and broadening their horizons.

National Cadets Week in October 2026 will coincide with the launch of our first Cadets Action Plan. As well as boost cadet numbers by around a third, we also want to increase recruitment of adult volunteers aged 18-35.

National Cadets Week will celebrate the wider network of adult volunteers, schools, employers, Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Associations and local communities whose vital contributions make the cadet experience possible.

Without the commitment of these dedicated public servants the cadet network could not exist. They ensure the safety and welfare of every young person, and in return gain valuable experience themselves, as well as the satisfaction of contributing to young people’s lives.

We’re also improving the cadet halls and community centres where cadet groups meet. New joint Army and Air Cadet Centres will be built – adding to the 12 Joint Cadet Centres completed since this government came into power.

Cadets form an integral part of defence’s contribution to a safer and more secure nation. This is of particular importance right now, when threats to Britain are rising and we need to rebuild connections between defence and the rest of society.

While many serving members of the regular and reserve forces begin their journey as cadets, it’s important to stress that cadet forces also help thousands of members into civilian careers across the workplace.

Whether you’re a parent of a teenager, or a young person yourself, I urge you to find out more about National Cadets Week and get involved. It could be one of the best decisions you ever make.

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Louise Sandher-Jones MP is the Minister for Veterans and People

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