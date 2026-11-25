First-time buyers will be able to get on the property ladder with Nationwide Building Society with a deposit of just 1%, with a new deal potentially giving a leg-up to borrowers without support from the “bank of mum and dad”.

The Helping Hand 1% deposit mortgage will be available through brokers and Nationwide’s mortgage advisers, with people potentially able to borrow up to six times their income.

It will only be available when taking out a five-year fixed rate mortgage product with no fee with a rate of 5.99%, and is only available on existing houses.

The deal is not available to self-employed applicants or on flats or new-build properties.

Applicants must also receive mortgage advice, either from a broker or a Nationwide mortgage adviser.

Nationwide has already been offering Helping Hand mortgages aimed at first-time buyers with deposits as low as 5%.

It said that, as with its previously-launched deal, applications will be subject to robust affordability, credit scoring and underwriting controls, including the same minimum income thresholds of £30,000 for sole and £50,000 for joint applicants.

Nationwide said it aims to lend up to £1 billion a year through the new product to help more than 5,000 additional first-time buyers on to the property ladder.

On an average £235,200 for a first home, a 1% deposit is £2,352 versus £11,760 for a 5% deposit, Nationwide said, adding this could cut the time it takes to save for a deposit by years.

It said more than 85,000 first-time buyers have already been supported since the launch of Helping Hand in April 2021.

Despite low deposit lending being seen as more “risky” for lenders generally, Nationwide said the vast majority of Helping Hand borrowers have kept up with their payments.

It said less than 0.1% of Helping Hand mortgages are three or more months in arrears.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s group director of mortgages, said: “First-time buyers are being squeezed from both directions: saving enough for a deposit and being able to borrow enough to buy the home they need.

The deal is aimed at first-time buyers who would otherwise struggle to save up for a large deposit (PA0

“For those unable to rely on the bank of mum and dad, that can make the challenge even harder.”

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “First-time buyers need all the help they can get to pull together a deposit, so this offer from Nationwide comes at a crucial time for the housing market.”

Andrew Montlake, chief executive of Coreco mortgage brokers, said: “For too long, getting on to the housing ladder has depended as much on the wealth of your parents as on the size of your salary.

“Nationwide is tackling both the deposit barrier and borrowing power in one fell swoop.

“On a £250,000 home, a buyer needs just £2,500 rather than £12,500 for a 5% deposit.

“The five-year fixed rate provides valuable payment certainty and the opportunity to start building equity in a home of their own rather than spending more years paying rent.”

Some other lenders offer low or no mortgage deposit options, for example, Skipton Building Society’s Track Record mortgages.

One expert said the deal means home ownership ‘may now be closer than many thought’ (PA)

Santander UK’s My First Mortgage for first-time buyers also allows deposits as low as 2%, for borrowers with a minimum deposit of £10,000.

David Hollingworth, an associate director at L&C Mortgages, said Nationwide’s move “should speed up the chance to buy for those struggling to raise a bigger deposit whilst also paying rent”.

He said: “Any product that requires a smaller deposit will raise a question of whether there is a risk of negative equity.

“The mortgage is a five-year fix to remove the potential for fluctuation in monthly payments, and the erosion of the mortgage over those five years should help to build equity over time, even if prices were to stagnate or fall.

“The increased range of deals for those with little or nothing to put down and the greater flexibility that lenders have in income multiples means that home ownership may now be closer than many thought.”

Property firm Hamptons recently said the rate of rental price growth for newly-let properties is expected to be around double the pace of house price growth over the next three years.

Across Britain, Hamptons expects private rents paid on newly-let properties to increase 14.2% on average now and the fourth quarter of 2029.

Over the same period, it forecasts house prices will increase 7.2%.