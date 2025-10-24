Thursday’s by-election saw Labour slump to third place in an area that had been one of the party’s strongholds

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply disappointed” by Labour’s loss in the Welsh Parliament by-election and conceded the ruling party “clearly need to do much more”.

The Prime Minister said the UK and Welsh administrations need to “reflect and regroup” after Friday’s result, which saw Plaid Cymru sweep to victory with Reform UK coming second. Asked whether he would resign if he could not turn around Labour’s fortunes by the Senedd elections in May, Sir Keir said: “In relation to the by-election, look, I’m deeply disappointed in the results. "I’m not going to suggest otherwise. Read More: Wales has stopped voting Labour - and Sir Keir Starmer should be worried

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth (left) and Deputy Leader Delyth Jewell (right) listen as newly elected Senedd member Lindsay Whittle speaks during a rally at Caerphilly Castle after victory for the party. Picture: Alamy

"I spoke to the First Minister this morning, and clearly we need to reflect and regroup and double down on delivery in Wales, and we clearly need to do much more.” Thursday’s by-election saw Labour slump to third place in an area that had been one of the party’s strongholds for the past century. Plaid’s Lindsay Whittle received 15,961 votes, more than 47% of the total, which is up almost 19% from the 2021 result in the constituency. Reform candidate Llyr Powell got 12,113 votes – the party had only 495 four years ago – with Labour’s Richard Tunnicliffe trailing on 3,713, down from 13,289 in 2021, when there was a lower turnout. Conservative candidate Gareth Potter received just 690 votes, with the Greens and Liberal Democrats getting 516 and 497 respectively.

Polling expert Sir John Curtice said the result showed Labour was in “severe trouble” in Wales ahead of a tough Senedd election in May that could see Labour lose power in Wales for the first time since devolution in 1999. The victory for Plaid Cymru also comes in the run-up to a vote on the Welsh Government budget, which has been a source of anxiety for the Labour administration. When passing its last budget in March, the Government needed the help of an opposition member to get it through by a tight margin. While Labour is the largest party, it does not have a majority, and the next budget vote will be even more difficult after losing the Caerphilly seat.

Plaid Cymru candidate Lindsay Whittle speaks as Richard Tunnicliffe of Labour (L) and Llyr Powell of Reform (2nd L) look on following the count at Caerphilly Leisure Centre. Picture: Getty