Caerphilly Senedd by-election | Full list of candidates
| Updated: 1h ago
The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Caerphilly have been announced.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The ballot on 23 October is being held following the death of the Labour Senedd Member, Hefin David.
Full list of candidates:
- Conservatives - Gareth Potter
Green Party - Gareth Hughes
Gwlad - Anthony Cook
Labour - Richard Tunnicliffe
Plaid Cymru - Lindsay Whittle
Reform UK - Llŷr Powell
UKIP - Roger Quilliam