Plaid Cymru have won the Caerphilly Senedd by-election in a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer in Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Plaid Cymru have won the Caerphilly Senedd by-election in a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer in Wales.

Plaid's Lindsay Whittle won with 15,961 votes in south Wales - followed by Reform UK's Llŷr Powell in second place with 12,113. Mr Whittle has finally won an election having stood for Plaid in Caerphilly in every Senedd election since 1999. After paying tribute to his late predecessor, Mr Whittle gave a stark warning to Westminster and Cardiff. He said: "Listen Cardiff and listen Westminster. This is Caerphilly. And we are telling you we want a better deal. Wales is at the dawn of a new leadership, a new beginning."

Reform UK's Llŷr Powell came in second place with 12,113 votes. Picture: Alamy

Mr Whittle added: "We've beaten billionaire-backed Reform and, with the same determination, we can do it again in May 2026. Caerphilly has shown the way - now Wales must follow." The Senedd, as well as the Westminster seat, have been dominated by Labour for more than 100 years. Reform UK had been hopeful that the party could pick up the seat - but fell short by more than 3,000 votes. The result spells trouble for Labour ahead of the full Senedd elections next May - with their vote share collapsing to just 11 per cent. The vote share will be doubly disappointing given this is the last Senedd election to use first-past-the-post, as the assembly prepares to move to proportional representation from 2026 onwards. The Welsh Labour candidate Richard Tunnicliffe slumped to just 3,713 and third place - after the by-election was triggered by the death of Hefin David. The turnout for the by-election was 50.43 per cent, with 33,686 votes cast. This is up from the 44.31 per cent that turned out for the Senedd elections in 2021.

The Welsh Labour candidate Richard Tunnicliffe slumped to just 3,713 and third place - after the by-election was triggered by the death of Hefin David. Picture: Getty

Full result in Caerphilly Senedd by-election PC: 47.4% (+19.0) REF: 36.0% (+34.2) LAB: 11.0% (-34.9) CON: 2.0% (-15.3) GRN: 1.5% (+1.5) LDEM: 1.5% (-1.2) GWL: 0.3% (+0.3) UKIP: 0.2% (+0.2)

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said: "Tonight, the people of Caerphilly have spoken loud and clear.". Picture: Alamy