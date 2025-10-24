Plaid Cymru see off Reform UK to win Caerphilly Senedd by-election in major blow for Labour
Plaid Cymru won the seat which Labour have held since devolution in 1999 in a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer
Plaid Cymru have won the Caerphilly Senedd by-election in a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer in Wales.
Plaid's Lindsay Whittle won with 15,961 votes in south Wales - followed by Reform UK's Llŷr Powell in second place with 12,113.
Mr Whittle has finally won an election having stood for Plaid in Caerphilly in every Senedd election since 1999.
After paying tribute to his late predecessor, Mr Whittle gave a stark warning to Westminster and Cardiff.
He said: "Listen Cardiff and listen Westminster. This is Caerphilly. And we are telling you we want a better deal. Wales is at the dawn of a new leadership, a new beginning."
Mr Whittle added: "We've beaten billionaire-backed Reform and, with the same determination, we can do it again in May 2026. Caerphilly has shown the way - now Wales must follow."
The Senedd, as well as the Westminster seat, have been dominated by Labour for more than 100 years.
Reform UK had been hopeful that the party could pick up the seat - but fell short by more than 3,000 votes.
The result spells trouble for Labour ahead of the full Senedd elections next May - with their vote share collapsing to just 11 per cent.
The vote share will be doubly disappointing given this is the last Senedd election to use first-past-the-post, as the assembly prepares to move to proportional representation from 2026 onwards.
The Welsh Labour candidate Richard Tunnicliffe slumped to just 3,713 and third place - after the by-election was triggered by the death of Hefin David.
The turnout for the by-election was 50.43 per cent, with 33,686 votes cast.
This is up from the 44.31 per cent that turned out for the Senedd elections in 2021.
Full result in Caerphilly Senedd by-election
PC: 47.4% (+19.0)
REF: 36.0% (+34.2)
LAB: 11.0% (-34.9)
CON: 2.0% (-15.3)
GRN: 1.5% (+1.5)
LDEM: 1.5% (-1.2)
GWL: 0.3% (+0.3)
UKIP: 0.2% (+0.2)
Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, said: "Tonight, the people of Caerphilly have spoken loud and clear.
"They've chosen hope over division, and progress over the tired status quo, and backed Plaid Cymru's positive, pro-Wales vision.
"Lindsay Whittle is a tireless local champion who knows every community in this constituency inside out and will deliver real change for the people of Caerphilly.
"This result shows that Plaid is no longer just an alternative.
"We are now the real choice for Wales, the only party able to stop billionaire-backed Reform and offering a better future that works for everyone.
"The message from Caerphilly is clear: Wales is ready for new leadership, and Plaid Cymru is leading the way."
Llyr Powell, the Reform candidate, said the party still hoped to form a government in Wales.
He said: "I think, next May, we're going to form a Reform government, so I'm looking forward to that.
"I think what we're seeing, we've got more people turning out to vote now when they've got a party they believe in, and that's what Reform is offering.
"What my goal in the next coming weeks is going to be is to register more people to vote, to encourage more people to use their democratic right, and we will see different result.
"So I'm very excited for what we're building here in Wales.
"Moving forward, you can see Labour in decline, and there's one party that's surging here, and you can see from tonight's result that's Reform UK."
In a statement after the Labour defeat in Caerphilly, First Minister Eluned Morgan said: "This was a by-election in the toughest of circumstances, and in the midst of difficult headwinds nationally.
"I want to thank our candidate, Richard Tunnicliffe - a good man who stood because of his desire to serve his community.
"I congratulate Lindsey Whittle on his victory tonight.
"He returns to the Senedd, continuing his many decades of elected service to people in Caerphilly.
"Welsh Labour has heard the frustration on doorsteps in Caerphilly that the need to feel change in people's lives has not been quick enough.
"We take our share of the responsibility for this result.
"We are listening, we are learning the lessons, and we will be come back stronger."