Caitlyn Jenner's biographer found dead in California wilderness
Emergency crews attempted to rescue the screenwriter, but were unsuccessful
William Hasley, who co-wrote Caitlyn Jenner's biography, has been found dead on a hiking trail in California.
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The writer, aged 78, was found on Saturday June 6 on the Runyon Canyon trail outside of Los Angeles.
Emergency crews attempted to rescue Hasley, but were unsuccessful.
The screenwriter and former husband of actress Robin Riker, co-wrote Jenner’s book 'Finding the Champion Within'.
Hasley said the book led him and Jenner to become "fast friends".
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The 1996 self-help book described Jenner’s athletic achievements and detailed a 10-step program to "reboot" the readers’ life.
Hasley worked at Universal where he developed the pilot Brooklyn District and sold screenplays to Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, and Logo Entertainment.
The screenwriter was a UCLA instructor, with his bio reading: "The truth is, writers write, then they rewrite. Writing is very much like putting a puzzle together. You may try many pieces before the right piece fits perfectly. Writing is the same way".
"I challenge you to challenge yourself," he concluded.