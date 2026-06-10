William Hasley, who co-wrote Caitlyn Jenner's biography, has been found dead on a hiking trail in California.

The writer, aged 78, was found on Saturday June 6 on the Runyon Canyon trail outside of Los Angeles.

Emergency crews attempted to rescue Hasley, but were unsuccessful.

The screenwriter and former husband of actress Robin Riker, co-wrote Jenner’s book 'Finding the Champion Within'.

Hasley said the book led him and Jenner to become "fast friends".

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