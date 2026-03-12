The religious leader was arrested as he boarded a flight to Germany with a bag full of cash at San Diego International Airport

Bishop Emanuel Shaleta was ousted by Pope Leo on. Picture: Chaldean Diocese of St. Thomas the Apostle

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 69-year-old California bishop has been ousted by Pope Leo after he stole $270k from the church and was found to have regularly visited Mexican brothels.

Bishop Emanuel Shaleta handed in his resignation in January, with his request formally accepted by the 70-year-old pontiff on Tuesday - the same day he was released from prison on $125,000 bail (around £93,000). Shaleta's ousting by the church came after he was arrested at San Diego International Airport in January as he attempted to board a flight to Germany with a bag containing $9,000 in cash. Confirmed by the Vatican in a statement on Tuesday, authorities had suspected Shaleta was attempting to flee the country at the time of his arrest. "The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the eparchy of Saint Peter the Apostle of San Diego of the Chaldeans, United States of America, presented by Bishop Emanuel Hana Shaleta," Vatican officials said in a statement.

Pope Leo XIV a during the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in The Vatican. Picture: Alamy

The church leader was charged with 17 crimes on Monday - eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated white collar crime enhancement. Prosecutor Joel Madero claimed that Mr Shaleta was “on his way to Germany”. Surveillance revealed that alongside the alleged embezzlement, Shaleta had made regular visits to a brothel named the Hong Kong Gentleman’s Club in Tijuana, Mexico. A private investigator documented Shaleta using a shuttle “exclusive to the club’s patrons” to visit the facility in Tijuana, the outlet reported. It comes after the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office revealed it was first tipped off about Shaleta’s alleged crimes in August 2025 after an official from St. Peter Chaldean Church in El Cajon shared evidence of the bishop's unholy activities.

Hong Kong Gentleman’s Club in Tijuana, Mexico. Picture: Facebook