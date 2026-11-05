The outgoing governor of California has announced he will change all death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

There are currently 548 prisoners on death row in California, the largest in the Western Hemisphere, who have now been spared execution.

Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Thursday as he prepares to leave office after eight years.

The Democrat is expected to seek his party's presidential nomination in 2028.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...