The couple have received a warm welcome on their first day Down Under

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Duchess of Sussex told Australian well-wishes to ignore her title and call her Meg on the first day of the couple's Australian tour.

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Harry and Meghan looked thrilled as they received cheers and applause as they met young cancer patients at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne After spending almost 45 minutes chatting to children and their parents in Australia's second city Meghan then went solo as she served frittata at a women's refuge before the couple reunited for a family craft session at the National Veterans Arts Museum.

Meghan takes part in a model making activity with veterans and their families at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Harry and Meghan greeted by crowds during visit to Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne Read More: Harry and Meghan 'could consider return to UK if Australia trip successful', report claims As they arrived Harry was asked if he had a message for Australia and said: "It's wonderful. It's great to be back. Thanks for having us back". And inside the museum Australia's first poet laureate for veterans, Steve Cotterill, asked them: "How would you like me to address you?".Harry shrugged and said: "However you like" before his wife said: "Call me Meg? Meghan wore a mock neck sleeveless sweater by Australian brand P Johnson, with a skirt and bomber jacket by fellow Australian brand St Agni and Aquazzura shoes as she was given a tour of the site. The couple then put on aprons and joined a pottery session with the children of veterans, known as “doves” by the museum, with Meghan crafting a clay ostrich. She told children at the class: “There’s an ostrich farm actually not far from our home”. Asked a question about birds by a young girl at the class, Meghan replied: “My husband will know, my husband knows everything about birds.” When asked what his clay creation was, Harry replied: “It’s a one-winged kookaburra, it’s very rare.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet children during their visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. Picture: Alamy