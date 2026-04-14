'Call me Meg' Duchess of Sussex tells well-wishers as the couple meet veterans and play with children in Australia
The couple have received a warm welcome on their first day Down Under
The Duchess of Sussex told Australian well-wishes to ignore her title and call her Meg on the first day of the couple's Australian tour.
Listen to this article
Harry and Meghan looked thrilled as they received cheers and applause as they met young cancer patients at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
After spending almost 45 minutes chatting to children and their parents in Australia's second city Meghan then went solo as she served frittata at a women's refuge before the couple reunited for a family craft session at the National Veterans Arts Museum.
Read More: Harry and Meghan greeted by crowds during visit to Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne
Read More: Harry and Meghan 'could consider return to UK if Australia trip successful', report claims
As they arrived Harry was asked if he had a message for Australia and said: "It's wonderful. It's great to be back. Thanks for having us back".
And inside the museum Australia's first poet laureate for veterans, Steve Cotterill, asked them: "How would you like me to address you?".Harry shrugged and said: "However you like" before his wife said: "Call me Meg?
Meghan wore a mock neck sleeveless sweater by Australian brand P Johnson, with a skirt and bomber jacket by fellow Australian brand St Agni and Aquazzura shoes as she was given a tour of the site.
The couple then put on aprons and joined a pottery session with the children of veterans, known as “doves” by the museum, with Meghan crafting a clay ostrich.
She told children at the class: “There’s an ostrich farm actually not far from our home”.
Asked a question about birds by a young girl at the class, Meghan replied: “My husband will know, my husband knows everything about birds.”
When asked what his clay creation was, Harry replied: “It’s a one-winged kookaburra, it’s very rare.”
Harry, wearing an olive green shirt, went over to touch an installation, created by Kat Rae and Kelly Manning last year, which was made of polystyrene, shredded paper and cable ties, that spelt out “curiosity”.
The couple were surrounded by media wanting to speak to them as they left the museum, on the first day of a packed Australian visit.
Local media reported that the couple landed at Melbourne Airport at around 6.30am on Tuesday on a commercial Qantas flight from Los Angeles.
The Australian National Veterans’ Art Museum is a veteran-led charity and cultural institution dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of current and former Australian military personnel and their families through the arts.
The museum, founded in 2013 by Tanja Johnston, was established from the “need for innovation and community engagement to address the declining state of veterans’ wellbeing”.
Through exhibitions, creative programmes and public engagement, the museum provides a platform for veterans to share their stories and experiences.
All personnel of the Australian Defence Force swear an oath of allegiance or affirmation to the Australian monarch upon enlistment or commissioning.