By EJ Ward

There is a lot riding on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 after a disappointing Black Ops 7 – but having spent the weekend being shot, stabbed and comprehensively outmanoeuvred in the beta, I think Call of Duty may have found its feet again.

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I have two possible explanations for my experience playing the *Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4* beta over the weekend. The first is that everybody playing Call of Duty in 2026 is approximately a thousand times better at it than I am. The second is that I haven't quite got used to the movement mechanics yet. For the sake of my remaining dignity, I'm going with the second one. Although, having watched people slide around corners, leap through windows and somehow shoot me in the face before I had fully processed their existence, I suspect the truth lies somewhere uncomfortably close to the first. The important bit, though, is that I loved it. And Activision probably needs people to love this one. Call of Duty has become such a permanent part of the gaming calendar that it is easy to forget just how extraordinary its longevity is. There has essentially been a new one arriving every autumn for more than two decades, usually accompanied by enormous sales, enormous marketing and an enormous number of people on the internet explaining why this year's version has ruined Call of Duty forever.

I played the Modern Warfare 4 beta all weekend – and discovered I may simply be too slow for Call of Duty. Picture: Call of Duty

But Modern Warfare 4 arrives with slightly more pressure on it than usual. Black Ops 7 didn't land as well as Activision would have wanted, while the competition for people's time and money is becoming increasingly serious. There are shooters coming for Call of Duty's crown and, beyond them, one rather large problem called Grand Theft Auto 6. So this can't merely be another Call of Duty because it happens to be time for another Call of Duty. But, I can reassure you that the early signs are very good. For the first time in a Call of Duty beta, Activision has included a campaign mission, and this might actually have been the thing that surprised me most.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 beta review: I loved it – even if everyone else appears to be much better than me. Picture: Call of Duty

"Entrenched" begins with you fighting through, unsurprisingly, a trench against North Korean forces before moving into a power station where the situation rapidly deteriorates into the sort of catastrophe that follows Call of Duty protagonists around with remarkable consistency. There is a reactor heading towards meltdown, a race to stop it and then a frantic escape through collapsing infrastructure. It is completely ridiculous, and I mean that as a compliment. This is exactly what I want from a Call of Duty campaign. Give me guns, shouting, explosions, an increasingly implausible international crisis and a mission which starts badly and somehow gets considerably worse every five minutes. I had a great time playing it, but more importantly, it felt like the Call of Duty I remember from years ago. That sounds like a stupidly simple thing to say about a Call of Duty game, but after more than 20 years of annual releases the series has occasionally appeared unsure whether it should reinvent itself or simply become an even more concentrated version of what it already is. Modern Warfare 4 seems, at least from what I played, comfortable with the latter. This brings us to multiplayer. Christ, it is fast. There are moments when playing Modern Warfare 4 feels less like taking part in a carefully planned military engagement and more like being repeatedly fired out of a cannon into an armed branch of Cirque du Soleil. Spawn. Run. Gunfire. Slide. Explosion. Dead. Respawn. Repeat. Sometimes you get the enormous satisfaction of turning a corner and wiping out two opponents before they know you're there. Sometimes you run for four seconds before somebody apparently shoots you through a gap measuring approximately three millimetres from a building on the other side of the map. I experienced rather more of the latter. The movement is probably going to be one of the most debated parts of the game. Black Ops 6's omni-movement system has gone, but anybody hoping that means everyone will now be calmly walking around corners with their rifle sensibly raised is going to be disappointed. Players still move incredibly quickly. You can slide around corners, mantle obstacles and clamber around the scenery at a pace which occasionally makes the heavily armed soldiers on screen appear to have been bitten by radioactive spiders. And some people are already frighteningly good at it. I repeatedly encountered players who seemed capable of sliding past me, changing direction, jumping and putting several rounds into my head during the time it took me to think: "Oh, there's somebody there."