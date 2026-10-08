Head of the Met Police Sir Mark Rowley joined Nick Ferrari this morning to take your calls.

He said the RAF Fairford investigation is 'progressing well', and hinted that there would be more updates to come when pressed for further detail.

The Met Chief added that guidance was given to the organisers of pro-Palestine protesters about not conducting demonstrations on the Oct 7 anniversary, but says that guidance 'wasn't listened to'.

Sir Mark also admitted he was 'worried' about the number of offenders being released into communities, adding that the Met is arresting two-thirds of early-release offenders a week since the start of August.

Other topics discussed included a crackdown on phone thefts around the capital, shoplifting, and dangerous dog breeding outside of the banned XL Bullies.