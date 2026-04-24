The personal medical data of half a million people ended up on Chinese e-commerce website Alibaba

The government has said that the access of the insitutions responsible for the breach has been revoked. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Pressure is being put on ministers to ban the sharing of the personal data of British citizens with China, after a huge data breach involved the private medical data of half a million people being sold on a Chinese website.

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The medical data ended up on the website of Chinese e-commerce website Alibaba. Picture: Getty

Despite being anonymised, the data ended up for sale in three separate listings on the Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba. It was later identified that the breach came from three Chinese institutions, whose access has now been revoked. Following the incident, ministers have faced calls to revise data-sharing laws that do not presently restrict where personal information on Brits can be shared.

Science minister Ian Murray told parliament that UK Biobank had notified the government on Monday that its data had been identified as being sold on Alibaba. In an emergency statement, he said: “Biobank told us that three listings that appeared to sell UK Biobank participation data had been identified. At least one of those three data sets appeared to contain data from all 500,000 UK Biobank volunteers.” The data did not include the names, addresses, contact details or telephone numbers of participants.

Science minister Ian Murray saihe did not believe there had been any purchases from the listing before it was taken down. Picture: Getty