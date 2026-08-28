Golf brand Callaway drops content creator partnership following 'sexist' video backlash
Callaway has ended its partnership with content creator Good Good Golf after it posted a video showing a woman being pushed to the ground after reaching for a club.
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The clip was posted earlier on August 21 and showed co-founder Garrett Clark shoving pro player and influencer Alexis Miestowski to the ground as she tried to pull out a new driver from his bag.
He then shouted "do not touch my driver" while standing over her. The club had been produced in partnership with Callaway.
US brand Good Good is one of the world's leading YouTube sports channels and has been credited with bringing golf to a younger audience, but the company has been engulfed in the sexism row since the clip was posted and swiftly removed.
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Callaway decided to cut ties on Thursday and said it would donate $1m [(£734] to domestic violence charities.
Good Good also said it would step away from sponsoring the PGA Tour.
Mr Clark issued a public apology on his social media in a video on Wednesday, where he said: "Wanted to come on here real quick and talk about the current situation with Callaway and Good Good and the ad that was just pushed out there to promote the Good Good, Callaway driver.
"I want to first start by saying I personally want to apologise for playing the role in this skit at the magnitude that I did.
"Then on Good Good's behalf of Good Good's marketing team, I want to say an apology as well because this is not at all what we stand for.
"The way this ad was received is not how Good Good is, and it's not what we stand for, once again."
Our statement on the recent driver ad that we decided to remove: pic.twitter.com/oFxO3eFZV1— Good Good Golf (@goodgood_golf) August 22, 2026
Callaway also issued its own apology, stating that it had "listened and reflected deeply on the hurt and disappointment caused by the video we reposted".
Its statement read: "We heard from individuals who shared personal experiences related to violence against women, and their stories were powerful reminders that this issue touches the lives of far too many people.
"Unequivocally, violence against women is unacceptable and should never be trivialised, normalised, or used as entertainment."
Good Good launched its YouTube channel 2020. Regular clips include men and women competing in various golf challenges.
The PGA Tour Superstore has started removing Good Good merchandise from store shelves.