Garrett Clark of GoodGood tees off the 10th hole during the inaugural 2024 Creator Classic Tour Championship. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Callaway has ended its partnership with content creator Good Good Golf after it posted a video showing a woman being pushed to the ground after reaching for a club.

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The clip was posted earlier on August 21 and showed co-founder Garrett Clark shoving pro player and influencer Alexis Miestowski to the ground as she tried to pull out a new driver from his bag. He then shouted "do not touch my driver" while standing over her. The club had been produced in partnership with Callaway. US brand Good Good is one of the world's leading YouTube sports channels and has been credited with bringing golf to a younger audience, but the company has been engulfed in the sexism row since the clip was posted and swiftly removed. Read more: 'People are living in terror' Middlesbrough MP slams escalating unrest following A66 crash Read more: 125 firefighters battling blaze near Wembley Stadium - amid reports of 'explosion'

Callaway said it would donate $1m to domestic violence charities. Picture: Alamy

Callaway decided to cut ties on Thursday and said it would donate $1m [(£734] to domestic violence charities. Good Good also said it would step away from sponsoring the PGA Tour. Mr Clark issued a public apology on his social media in a video on Wednesday, where he said: "Wanted to come on here real quick and talk about the current situation with Callaway and Good Good and the ad that was just pushed out there to promote the Good Good, Callaway driver. "I want to first start by saying I personally want to apologise for playing the role in this skit at the magnitude that I did. "Then on Good Good's behalf of Good Good's marketing team, I want to say an apology as well because this is not at all what we stand for. "The way this ad was received is not how Good Good is, and it's not what we stand for, once again."

Our statement on the recent driver ad that we decided to remove: pic.twitter.com/oFxO3eFZV1 — Good Good Golf (@goodgood_golf) August 22, 2026