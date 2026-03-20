President Trump has blasted NATO as "not wanting to defend" the US in its battle to open the Strait of Hormuz and once again accused the UK of acting too late in the war.

Launching another attack on his allies, the President said: "We're defending the Strait for everyone else, then in the case of NATO, they don’t want to help us defend the Strait and they’re the ones that need it.

"Now they’re getting much nicer because they’re seeing my attitude but as far as I’m concerned its too late.

"The UK wants to send aircraft carriers now. I said I want the aircraft carriers before the war, I don’t want them after the war is won.

"They want to send me aircraft carriers after the war is won, there's practically no one to shoot at them.

"Speaking from the White House, the President described the war as an "excursion" which will be over "pretty soon."