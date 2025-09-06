Caller Andrew and Matthew Wright engage in a heated discussion about Reform, as the party conference continues to take place.

Caller Andrew, a Labour and Brexit Party voter, confuses Matthew Wright with his political opinions and views on Nigel Farage. Following Nadine Dorries' defection from the Conservatives to Reform, Matthew Wright insists Nigel Farage's party is 'full of old Tories' and asks Andrew: 'why would you vote for them?'