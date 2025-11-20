Caller Ben explains why he thinks Keir Starmer is ‘hated on all sides’
Ben explains to James what has led so many of his friends to stop supporting Labour.
| Updated: 1h ago
'Some of my friends think his policies are racist, whilst others think he’s just faking racism to win support.'
As Labour's Clive Lewis says he would give up his seat for Andy Burnham to challenge Keir Starmer's leadership, Ben tells James why he thinks the Prime Minister is 'unlikeable'.