Caller Charles and James O’Brien discuss the ‘bonkers’ double standards of free speech
In the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's sacking due to comments made about Charlie Kirk, caller Charles and James O'Brien discuss the limits of free speech in the US.
Jimmy Kimmel was taken off-air 'indefinitely' by ABC after stating that the President and his MAGA supporters were trying to characterise Charlie Kirk's killer as 'anything other than one of them' and trying to 'score political points from it'. James O'Brien questions how divisive Kimmel's comments were, with caller Charles stating that any 'criticism is shut down and oppressed'. They both think the situation, and free speech in the US, is 'bonkers'.