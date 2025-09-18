Jimmy Kimmel was taken off-air 'indefinitely' by ABC after stating that the President and his MAGA supporters were trying to characterise Charlie Kirk's killer as 'anything other than one of them' and trying to 'score political points from it'. James O'Brien questions how divisive Kimmel's comments were, with caller Charles stating that any 'criticism is shut down and oppressed'. They both think the situation, and free speech in the US, is 'bonkers'.