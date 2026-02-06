Caller Claire says her two children can't go to Alton Towers due to new disability restrictions
Ben Kentish hears from Caller Claire explaining how Merlin Entertainment's new disability restrictions will impact her children with autism.
Ben Kentish hears from caller Claire about Merlin Entertainment's new requirements for their Ride Access Pass. She has two children with autism, with a special interest in rollercoasters, and explains how this will now impact her family.