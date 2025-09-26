Self-proclaimed 'passionate Reform voter' Daniel tells Tom Swarbrick he is 'appalled' by Keir Starmer's 'appalling smears' of Nigel Farage and Reform voters.

Daniel goes on to criticise Keir Starmer for 'having the nerve' to call Reform 'unpatriotic', when in his opinion he has 'betrayed' the Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) women.

In December 2024, the government announced it wouldn't pay compensation to Waspi women, after a change to the age at which women born in the 1950s can claim their pension.