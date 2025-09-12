Caller David is in ‘disbelief’ over ’the left's celebration' of Charlie Kirk’s death
Caller David calls out people 'celebrating' Charlie Kirk's death, specifically pointing to 'the left' as the main culprits.
Derek insists that Kirk was 'only trying to have a conversation', and yet in response to his death both the left and right are 'demonising' each other. Derek also criticises those calling conservative commentator a 'facist', calling it a 'cheap tactic' that only 'raises the political temperature.'