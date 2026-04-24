Caller David is not Prince Harry's biggest fan, telling Tom Swarbrick he backs the US president over Prince Harry to represent the UK.

Throwing his support behind Donald Trump, David says Harry has 'humiliated' the UK by calling the Royal Family 'racist' in his now infamous Oprah interview alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

Tom Swarbrick pushes back, asking how he can think the president is 'more loyal' to this country than Harry, an army veteran.

This comes as Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Prince Harry, hitting back to the Duke of Sussex's call for the US to honour its Ukrainian commitments.

Responding to the comments, the President said: “I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry".