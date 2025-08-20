"Either they’re on the street or in my home?"

Lewis Goodall can’t believe caller Del's logic in a debate on asylum seekers.

It comes as dozens of councils consider taking their own legal actions after Epping won a High Court bid to ban migrants from being housed in The Bell Hotel.

Del suggests that Lewis, Gary Lineker and David Cameron should put asylum seekers up in their own homes. Lewis Goodall is in disbelief as he tries to push for a sensible solution.