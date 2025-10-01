James O'Brien hears from caller Des who condemns the racism and bigotry he believes Nigel Farage's Reform is spreading in the bid for leadership.

Des wants to give the 'black man's perspective' on the political climate, calling on everyone in the UK to call out racism when they see it, stating 'if you stand up to these fools, they go back in their box'.

Making a comparison to the 1960s race riots that took place, Des explains that whilst then black people 'stood alone' in the fight against racism, in 2025 people from all races would stand together if a similar scenario should arise in the UK. In this way, Des sees some hope for the future, despite the rise of Nigel Farage's party.