Caller Dan disapproves of Tube passengers facing arrest after 'assault' of mentally ill naked man on the train.

Vigilante commuters who leapt into action when a Tube passenger dropped his trousers in a packed carriage with children present could be arrested for taking the law into their own hands.

However caller Dan argues that their potential arrest is 'not a good place for society to be', because 'if we start criticising people for doing the right thing, we'll slip back into a situation where everybody turns their head'.