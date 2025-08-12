Caller Dan disapproves of Tube passengers facing arrest after 'assault' of mentally ill naked man
Caller Dan disapproves of Tube passengers facing arrest after 'assault' of mentally ill naked man on the train.
Vigilante commuters who leapt into action when a Tube passenger dropped his trousers in a packed carriage with children present could be arrested for taking the law into their own hands.
However caller Dan argues that their potential arrest is 'not a good place for society to be', because 'if we start criticising people for doing the right thing, we'll slip back into a situation where everybody turns their head'.