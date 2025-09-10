Caller Elliot predicts that Peter Mandelson will lose his job, following more 'embarrassing revelations' related to his ties with disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

Elliot tells Tom Swarbrick that the ambassador to the US is a 'dead man walking' and that 'Number 10 is writing his eulogy'. This comes as Keir Starmer is being urged to sack him Mandelson after he called Epstein his 'best pal' in a newly released 50th birthday book.