Caller Farah speaks to James O'Brien about her disappointment in the timing of Palestine marches taking place, in the wake of the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Farah, who has attended 26 pro-Palestine marches, urges people planning on attending Saturday's march to 'read the room'.

The Met police is calling for London's pro-Gaza march tomorrow to be cancelled, as yesterday's protests about the Palestine aid flotillas interception were heavily criticised due to their timing.

Farah believes the planned protests 'put the cause back' and 'muddies the movement'.