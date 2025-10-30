Caller Gary talks to James O'Brien about how to motivate more of the British public to 'care about' climate change.

Talking about why so few climate change as such an urgent issue, Gary thinks it's because 'most people don't think it's actually going to happen'.

This discussion comes about as storm Melissa leaves a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, leaving 32 people dead.

Gary suspects that as climate change is less of an issue that affects the Global North, people in the UK are less concerned about its effects. He goes on to say that 'until London or New York floods, no one will take it seriously'.