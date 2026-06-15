Caller George issues warning to parents following under-16s social media ban
Caller George who lost his child to suicide tells James O'Brien how parents can 'follow one simple rule' to prevent a similar incident from happening to them.
| Updated: 56m ago
Caller George who lost his child to suicide tells James O'Brien how parents can 'follow one simple rule' to prevent a similar incident from happening to them.
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Caller George who lost his child to suicide tells James O'Brien how parents can 'follow one simple rule' to prevent a similar incident from happening to them.